iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.