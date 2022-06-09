iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s 5th Largest Position

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,165,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,805,950 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

