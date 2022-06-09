Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Up 12.3%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. 36,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.
About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsidy (IDTY)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.