IoTeX Price Tops $0.0348 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $331.75 million and approximately $63.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

