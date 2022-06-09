IOI Token (IOI) Market Cap Achieves $4.06 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $738,722.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOI Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,103.03 or 0.99984512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031016 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.