Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,643 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $284,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $56,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

