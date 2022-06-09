Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 9th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADXS, AGR, AUMN, BP, CCL, CRBP, CTG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 9th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cowen Inc issued a market perform rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cowen Inc. issued a market perform rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). The firm issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). Susquehanna issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF). They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF). Barclays PLC issued a buy rating and a C$71.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.