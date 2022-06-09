Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $414.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

