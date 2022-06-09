Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Intertape Polymer Group stock remained flat at $$30.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

