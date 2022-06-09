Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
About Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interra Copper (IMIMF)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.