Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

