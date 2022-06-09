Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Interra Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)
