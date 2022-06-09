Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Interra Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

