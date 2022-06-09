InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $9.13 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $518,317.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00230581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00393355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030500 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

