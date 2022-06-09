Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Insperity by 795.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Insperity by 11.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Insperity by 4,963.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

