Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Sells $420,890.40 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STLD opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

