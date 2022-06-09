Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 61 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $16,690.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,146.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SEDG opened at $298.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

