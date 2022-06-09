Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PTC by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PTC by 144.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 13.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in PTC by 3,157.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 21.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after buying an additional 90,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

