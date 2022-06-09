Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $15,304.08 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $15,304.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,223.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $66,219.30.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $13,261.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. Hayward’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hayward by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

