Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $63,600.00 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Troy Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Troy Winslow sold 750 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $6,375.00.

MRAM opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

