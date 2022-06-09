Insider Selling: Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £119,433.60 in Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Tim Livett sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,828 ($47.97), for a total value of £119,433.60 ($149,666.17).

LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,805 ($47.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.70. Caledonia Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 3,050.38 ($38.23) and a one year high of GBX 4,151.21 ($52.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,682.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 222.30 ($2.79) dividend. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

