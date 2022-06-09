Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $245,937.52 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $245,937.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,608.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.14. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

