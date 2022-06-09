Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $245,937.52 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $245,937.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,608.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.14. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.
About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.