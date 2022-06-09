Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Sells $662,397.09 in Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $662,397.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,933,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,199,514.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ocean Reserves Lp Old also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 21.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

