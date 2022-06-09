Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells $375,600.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameren stock opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

