Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 11,767 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $411,962.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,199 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,986.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $779.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

