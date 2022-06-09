Insider Buying: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Buys $13,853,005.60 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,186,045 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares in the company, valued at $46,855,534.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RPTX opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

