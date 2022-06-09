Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Buys $56,856.80 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,632 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,099.20.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 2,608 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,475.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $4,107.66.

On Monday, April 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $22,079.44.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

