Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 31,200 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.