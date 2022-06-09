ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 7.6% Higher

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. 95,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,672,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

