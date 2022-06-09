IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NYSE IEX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,324. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.06. IDEX has a 52-week low of $179.30 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IDEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

