Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.65 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

