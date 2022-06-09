Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.65 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.