IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Up to $38.15

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $39.05. IAA shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 1,329 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,015,000 after buying an additional 431,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IAA by 310.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in IAA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at about $18,641,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

