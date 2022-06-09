Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $10.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.89.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,232. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

