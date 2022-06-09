Hyperion Price Reaches $0.36 (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $74.03 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031080 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

