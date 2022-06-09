Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $35.44

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $33.96. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 7,428 shares changing hands.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 4,082,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after buying an additional 110,503 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Huazhu Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after buying an additional 623,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

