HSBC Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.