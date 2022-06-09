HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $511.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.43.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.45) to GBX 525 ($6.58) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 560 ($7.02) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 735 ($9.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.39) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 213,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.