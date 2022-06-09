HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $511.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.43.
HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.45) to GBX 525 ($6.58) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 560 ($7.02) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 735 ($9.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.39) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
NYSE HSBC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 213,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61.
About HSBC (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
