HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,345 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in HP were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $45,704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 898,327 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HP by 28.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 819,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $122,813,000 after acquiring an additional 792,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

HPQ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.