Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 234.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

NYSE:HLI opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

