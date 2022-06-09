Horizon Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61,678.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $61,678.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00227691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00430437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.