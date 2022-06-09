HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Purchases $14,400.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,640,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Richard Hermanns bought 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410.00.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $199.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.87.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

HQI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

