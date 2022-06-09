Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen Acquires 6,000 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HI opened at $42.99 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $20,743,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

