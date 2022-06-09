Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.60% of Hexcel worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.