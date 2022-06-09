Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

