Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $134.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess recently announced three discoveries in the Stabroek block, thereby increasing the block’s gross discovered recoverable resource estimate from 10 billion Boe to 11 billion Boe. The company anticipates multi-billions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. In the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows. However, the company’s massive exposure to debt can affect its financial flexibility. Rising costs and expenses will affect the bottom line. Also, Hess has been persistently generating lower dividend yields than the market over the past few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of HES opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.44.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,562,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $14,006,283. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Hess by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Hess by 36.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,431,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

