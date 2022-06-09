Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) CFO Sells $51,961.00 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $676.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

