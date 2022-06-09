HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 109.2% Over Last Week

HempCoin (THC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $680,840.50 and approximately $133.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 109.2% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,065.37 or 0.99938356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00029142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,414,920 coins and its circulating supply is 266,279,770 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.