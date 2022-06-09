Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hello Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hello Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,587,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 497,844 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Hello Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 609,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

