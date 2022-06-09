Hedget (HGET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $178,261.00

Hedget (HGET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $178,261.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

