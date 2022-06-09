Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Up 2.1%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 136,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 44,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDDRF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

