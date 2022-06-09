Head-To-Head Comparison: Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) versus QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get QDM International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QDM International and Huize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Huize -6.59% -36.86% -10.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Huize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 29.75 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.88 Huize $352.29 million 0.17 -$16.90 million ($0.45) -2.54

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huize. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.48, indicating that its share price is 648% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About QDM International (Get Rating)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Huize (Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products, as well as value-added services, such as cancer screening, online medical consultation, and immune cell cryopreservation services. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.