HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Director Acquires $10,032.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) Director Rick S. Greene bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,578.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HCWB opened at $2.30 on Thursday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
About HCW Biologics (Get Rating)
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
